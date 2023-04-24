Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that, as part of the state’s efforts to implement the evacuation plan for Egyptian citizens in Sudan, 436 citizens from Sudan were evacuated today, through land evacuation, in coordination with the Sudanese authorities.
The Egyptian embassy in Khartoum, consulates in Khartoum and Port Sudan, and the consular office in Wadi Halfa continue to coordinate with Egyptian citizens in Sudan to secure their evacuation, according to the statement.
The Office of the Spokesperson had stated in a previous statement today, Sunday, that Egypt had begun procedures for the evacuation of a number of Egyptian citizens from safe areas in Sudan, in coordination with the Sudanese authorities.
He stated that this comes within the framework of the state’s efforts to implement the plan to evacuate Egyptian citizens in Sudan.
