Abidjan (AFP)

The Egyptian national team will miss the services of its captain, Mohamed Salah, who suffers from a strain in his posterior muscle, during the next match against Cape Verde, at the conclusion of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, and the eighth-final match if the “Pharaohs” qualify, according to what the local Football Association announced.

The 31-year-old English Liverpool winger fell after a collision with Ghanaian defenders, in the last seconds of the first half of the second round match, at the Felix-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, which ended 2-2, and he remained lying on the ground for minutes, then came out in pain, holding his hand. The posterior muscle of his left thigh.

The Federation announced in a statement, “Mohamed Salah suffered a strain in his posterior muscle, and he will miss the team’s next two matches in the African Nations against Cape Verde (Cape Verde), and then the 16-final match if it qualifies,” after undergoing medical examinations following his injury.

On Monday, Egypt faces Cape Verde, which, contrary to expectations, secured the top spot in Group Two, hoping to win and qualify as runner-up.

If the runner-up qualifies, she will meet again in Group Six, which is expected to be Zambia or the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and to a lesser extent Morocco.

Salah (53 goals in 94 matches) is the most prominent star of the Egyptian national team, and the fans’ hopes of winning the title for the eighth time depend on him.

Salah saved his country from defeat against Mozambique in the opening match, after scoring a penalty kick in the final seconds.

The Egyptian national team lost the opportunity to lead its group, after collecting only two points, following a draw against Mozambique and Ghana with the same score of 2-2, while the Cape Verde national team leads with six points from a fatal victory over Ghana 2-1, and a major victory over Mozambique 3-0.

Salah's injury constitutes bad news for Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria, who commented on his injury and said, “I hope it is not major.”

Salah's exit represented a major turning point in the match, as Ghana made the best use of it, with its star Mohamed Quddus scoring the goal to put the Black Stars ahead a few seconds later.

It also clearly freed the Egyptian national team players from pressure, as they played a wonderful game in which they tied twice, and were close to scoring the winning goal many times.

Vitoria said, “Salah is a brilliant and distinguished player, and one of the best football players in the world, and we always need him in the team. During the break, we started talking to the team and the players who were frustrated, and we changed the mentality and thought, and thus we had great positive energy in the second half.”

He pointed out that the improvement in performance “was not due to Salah’s exit, but rather the result was not satisfactory, and we had to fight.”

Mohamed Mandour, a sports journalist for the French website “Sports Data”, considered that Salah’s absence is considered a “double-edged sword.”

Agence France-Presse reported, “Salah’s absence reduces Egypt’s offensive intensity, the way opponents think, and their fear of his mere presence and skills,” but “it is also an opportunity to distribute effort among all players and free them from restrictions, as Salah must leave his fingerprint on every ball and every opportunity.”

He considered his injury “an opportunity for a number of players to prove their worth, such as Zamalek player Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Pyramids player Mostafa Fathi, or even Mahmoud Abdel Moneim Kahraba, Al-Ahly striker.”

The winners of each group and the second-place finishers guarantee direct qualification to the round of 16, while the four best teams in third place from the six groups also qualify for the knockout rounds.