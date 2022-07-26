Today, Tuesday, the Egyptian presidency said that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued directives to include an additional one million families in the “Solidarity and Dignity” conditional cash transfer program, bringing the number of beneficiaries to more than 20 million.
A statement issued by the presidency added that Sisi directed, during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and a group of ministers, to provide exceptional aid during the next six months to nine million families, at a total cost of about one billion Egyptian pounds per month to the most needy families and pensioners who receive On a monthly pension of less than 2,500 pounds (about 132 US dollars), in addition to workers in the state administrative apparatus who receive a salary of less than 2,700 pounds per month.
The new measures come amid a wave of inflation, according to data from the Central Bank of Egypt.
The Solidarity and Karama Program of the Ministry of Social Solidarity falls under the umbrella of developing social safety nets.
