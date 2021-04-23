Egypt announced an increase in the prices of all three types of gasoline, starting today, Friday, while the prices of diesel and diesel have been fixed. This came in a statement published by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources on its website.

The statement said: “The automatic pricing committee for petroleum products concerned with following up and implementing the mechanisms of applying automatic pricing for petroleum products on a quarterly basis, in its meeting held after the end of last March, decided to recommend an amendment to the current prices prevailing in the local market for the April-June 2021 quarter, in which the selling price of the products was modified. Gasoline of all three types, starting at ten in the morning, as follows: 6.50 pounds per liter, 80.775 pounds per liter, gasoline 92 and 75.8 pounds per liter, 95 gasoline, and fixing the selling price of diesel at 6.75 pounds per liter, as well as fixing the diesel price for the industrial sector at 3900 pounds per ton.

“The committee reviewed the average prices of Brent crude in the world market and the exchange rate of the dollar against the pound for the period January / March 2021, which are considered the most important and determinants of the cost of providing and selling petroleum products in the local market, apart from other burdens and costs,” the statement added. He continued, “The committee’s recommendations came in light of the exceptional situations that the world is going through as a result of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic.”