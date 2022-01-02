Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The Egyptian authorities revealed that they are studying the procedures for the gradual raising of bread, while identifying the groups most in need of their compensation, explaining that cash support is provided through a solidarity and dignity program.

The Egyptian authorities pointed out that the subsidy of commodities is conditional in cash, and that the individual has up to 50 pounds for 4 individuals and 25 pounds later, stressing that bread is still in-kind support, and that conditional cash support is more efficient than in-kind support.

According to the Egyptian Minister of Supply, the state subsidizes wheat and flour in order for the loaf of bread to reach the Egyptians, and that the in-kind support suffers from some losses, stressing that the subsidy for the loaf of bread reached 65 piasters; Because the price of wheat rose from $250 to $361.

The Minister of Supply pointed out, in statements to him, that the price of local wheat increased by 100 pounds in Ardeb and 660 pounds per ton, explaining that all these increases were not reflected in the value of the loaf of bread that reaches the citizen in the ration cards, noting that the goal is not to reduce subsidies, but Raising its efficiency, and that there is no desire to negatively affect the needy groups, revealing that a study is being conducted to gradually raise the bread with identifying the groups most in need to compensate them, stressing that no decision has been taken so far regarding bread, but studies exist and a decision will be taken after reviewing the competent authorities and Parliament.