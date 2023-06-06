The Leiden National Museum of Antiquities (RMO) is no longer allowed to carry out excavations in the famous Egyptian necropolis Sakkara, as a result of the exhibition Kemet. Egypt in hip-hop, jazz, soul & funk. In an e-mail, the head of Foreign Missions of the Egyptian Antiquities Service writes that the museum is guilty of “falsifying history” because of the “Afrocentric” approach of the exhibition.

In the exhibition, the museum goes in search of “the significance of ancient Egypt and Nubia in the work of artists from the African diaspora”. Shortly after the opening at the end of April, a flood of negative and sometimes racist reactions from Egypt poured in via social media. The RMO was accused of participating in the appropriation of Egyptian culture by black artists from the United States. This fuss is now having sensitive consequences, because the RMO has been active in Sakkara every year since 1975 and is leading an excavation there with partners.

Director Wim Weijland is touched by the decision of the Egyptian authorities, but also very angry about the accusation of falsifying history. “That is indecent. This exhibition has been made with great care. Scientists don’t blame each other like that. I therefore want that qualification to be taken back.”

The museum will formally object to the decision, says Weijland. “And we have asked our partner, the Egyptian Museum in Turin, to take over our concession. Hopefully that will work, then the work can at least continue.”

‘The reason for this is not good’

Curator Daniel Soliman worked on the exhibition and has been visiting Sakkara regularly in recent years. “Egypt can handle that excavation as they please, because it is their country. But the reason why they do this is wrong. No one has come to look at the exhibition and no one from the Antiquities Service has yet contacted us about its contents. All the fuss comes from images that have been released from their context.”

Soliman, who is half-Egyptian himself, thinks that the Egyptian reaction to Kemet is so strong because of surging nationalism and anti-black racism in that country. “And of course there is the fact that ancient Egypt has often been spoken about without involving contemporary Egyptians, especially from the West. That is still very sensitive.”

The RMO would like to talk to the Egyptian antiquarian authorities, says Weijland. “When the commotion broke out, we wrote a letter explaining our exhibition. We know they read it, but they choose not to respond.”

The museum would like to return to Sakkara, but will not pay any price for it, says the director. “We are not going to make excuses and we will not adjust the exhibition. I am willing to add a sign with Egyptian commentary, but then someone has to come and have a look first.”

