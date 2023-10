Poster with the message “Hamas = Islamic State” during a pro-Israel demonstration in Geneva, Switzerland, this Wednesday (11) | Photo: EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

An Egyptian government official and a United States parliamentarian said on Wednesday (11) that Israel was warned by the Egyptians that a Hamas attack was imminent before the terrorist group’s offensive launched last Saturday (7).

A senior Egyptian official told The Times of Israel that the country’s intelligence service warned its counterparts in Israel that Hamas was planning “something big.” However, the Jewish country was surprised by the terrorist group’s unprecedented attack.

The official said he believes the warning did not reach the chain of command in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

This Wednesday, Republican Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, also said that Israel received a warning from Egypt before the Hamas attack.

“We know that Egypt warned the Israelis three days in advance that an event like this could happen,” McCaul said, in statements published by France-Presse. “I don’t want to get too much into confidential matters, but a warning has been given. The question is at what level this happened.”

Netanyahu has denied that Israeli intelligence was alerted by Egypt to Hamas’ plans. On Monday (9), his office described the information as “complete fake news”.