Cairo (Etihad)

Dr. Maryam Lootah, Assistant Professor at the Department of Political Science at the UAE University, said: “The Egyptian model succeeded in making an impact in the Arab world from the ocean to the Gulf, and not only in the UAE, especially during the sixties,” noting that one of the tools of this influence in Early was the role of the Voice of the Arabs radio station and Egyptian teachers in various Arab countries.

While Dr. Kamal Mohamed, President of the Institute of Arab Studies at the League of Arab States, said: “Economic cooperation is the most important priority for joint action between Egypt and the UAE, especially in light of international crises, and confronting extremist ideology in general,” referring to the pivotal role played by the United Arab Emirates. In promoting the idea of ​​coexistence, tolerance and acceptance of the other at the local and regional levels.

This came during a session entitled “Egypt and the Emirates… A Shared History across All Phases,” in which Dr. Maryam Sultan Lootah, Assistant Professor at the Department of Political Science at the UAE University, and Dr. Muhammad Kamal, President of the Institute of Arab Studies at the League of Arab States spoke, as part of the activities of the second day of the agenda. Celebrating 50 years of Emirati-Egyptian relations, organized by the governments of Egypt and the UAE in the Arab Republic of Egypt, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, under the slogan “Egypt and the Emirates are the heart of One”.

At the beginning of the session, which was moderated by Emirati journalist Faisal bin Hariz, Dr. Lootah expressed her happiness to be in Egypt, which she described as “the heart of Arabism”, noting that the UAE and Egypt have always been keen on the comprehensive Arab interest, and that decision-makers in the two countries are aware of the challenges facing the Arab nation. The consensus between the two countries was supported by popular harmony on both sides.

Lootah stressed that keenness on Arab unity is what helps us the most in facing contemporary challenges, adding: “It is possible to build on the success of joint relations between the two countries in the future so that it will be the nucleus of a broad Arab rapprochement based on common visions among all Arab countries.” She pointed out that political and cultural awareness and thought are the basis for success in facing international challenges.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Kamal said: “The UAE is a model for contemplation and study. It is a successful model for good governance and efficiency in performance. It is also an Arab model for unity and union … and the future that the Arab citizen desires.”

Dr. Kamal pointed out that the formula for the success of the UAE-Egypt relationship is based on compatibility between common values ​​and interests, the adoption of a special concept of international relations, the existence of a common space between the two countries, and their keenness on the stability of the region in order to achieve development, as the Egyptian-Emirati relations establish a long and prosperous phase, which is A model for bilateral relations based on the interests of the two countries.

Kamal said: “These circumstances call for coordination at all joint levels, which contributes to the development of joint relations, and economic cooperation is the most important priority for joint work between the two countries, especially in light of the various international crises and challenges of combating extremist ideology.”