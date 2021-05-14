Egypt, in its geopolitical position, is the center of three circles, as defined by Abdel Nasser in “The Philosophy of the Revolution”, and as Malek Bennabi expressed this in “The Asian-African Idea.” It is a perception that has not been disputed between the various Egyptian political forces since the revolution of July 23, 1952. Egypt is the center of two surroundings: the Arab, the African and Asian surroundings. That is why Egypt established the “Solidarity Organization of the Peoples of Africa and Asia” and contributed to the establishment of the “Islamic Conference” organization that includes all Islamic countries. There is no contradiction between these three circles.

Egypt is the homeland that the Egyptians were associated with since ancient times. It is one of the oldest human civilizations. Sinai is the eastern entrance to Egypt, as Hamid Ammar and Gamal Hamdan previously noted. The invasions come from the north-east (the Arabs), and they exchange culturally and commercially with the north (Greece and the Romans), and with the south (Sudan and Abyssinia, meaning “Puntland”). And Cleopatra from the north in Alexandria, Hatshepsut from the south in Assiut, the baths of Pharaoh in Sinai, and the god Amun in the west in the Siwa Oasis.

Isolating Egypt from its surroundings is a killer for it, and its marginalization eliminates its role. This was the goal of colonialism since the defeat of Muhammad Ali and the identification of the Egyptian army, then the Urabi revolution, the defeat of the Arabians, and the repetition of the same demand, then the 1956 aggression as a punishment for it for supporting Algeria, its hostility to the West and its desire to unify the Arabs. Finally, the goal may be to lose Egypt’s traditional role to others, which would eliminate the heart’s role in pumping blood into the organs.

The strength of Egypt depends on the extent to which it bears its responsibilities in the three circles, and the strength of the three circles by the extent of its attraction around its center in Egypt, otherwise it will head to the west or east. The role of Egypt in its Arab and Islamic surroundings, like Germany’s role in Europe, and America’s role across the Atlantic … it is a balance of gravity in the region. Therefore, its policy has always been positive neutrality and non-alignment, meaning “neither East nor Western,” as expressed by the Holy Quran.

Egypt embodies patriotism, Arabism and Islam as interconnected cultures: patriotism, the Arab tongue, and Islamic culture .. It is the dominant feature of the entire North African, the western wing of the Arab world. Islam is the nation’s culture and the identity of the people. Therefore, al-Afghani’s call spread in Egypt and the Maghreb to unify it between patriotism, pan-Arabism and Islam. One of his students was Allal El Fassi, founder of the Moroccan Independence Party. This current was not absent from the Levant in the person of Shakib Arslan, and it continued in Egypt and the Levant with Muhammad Abdo and Rashid Rida. Among the modern reform movements emerged most of the national liberation movements in Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Sudan.

There was no question about nationalism and Islam except in the Levant for its proximity to Turkey and as a reaction to Turanian nationalism. The Arab Nationalist Movement came out in the same pattern as “Young Turkey” and the “Union and Progress” party, which caused a difference of opinion and political direction between the Islamic and nationalist movements, and before the series of dialogues between them was held after the defeat of 1967. Nationalism is a Levantine phenomenon, and national Islam is an Egyptian phenomenon. The Levantine phenomenon spread in Iraq and the Gulf, while the Egyptian phenomenon spread to the Maghreb, Sudan, Mauritania, Yemen and the Arabian Peninsula. Egypt has played its role in supporting national liberation movements in the Maghreb, especially Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco, and in Yemen. It also carried the banner of teaching the Arabic language and the Arabization of Algeria. Most of the reform movements and their tributaries in the Arab world have also graduated from it, since Al-Afghani. For the sake of Sham al-Kawakibi combined Arabism and Islam, and Michel Aflaq made Islam the culture of the Arabs and Arabism, the body and bearer of Islam.

Professor of Philosophy – Cairo University