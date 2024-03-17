Today, Sunday, Egypt and the European Union raised their relations to the level of a strategic and comprehensive partnership during a summit between the two parties in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed his appreciation to the European leaders who participated in the Egyptian-European summit.
He said that today's meeting reflects the growth of Egyptian-European relations at various levels, which will witness the elevation of relations between Egypt and the European Union to the level of a “strategic and comprehensive partnership”, with the aim of achieving a qualitative leap in cooperation and coordination between the two sides, in order to achieve common interests.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received, at the Ittihadiya Palace, the European delegation participating in the summit, which included the President of the European Union Commission, the Prime Minister of Belgium, the current President of the European Union, and the heads of state and government of Cyprus, Italy, Greece, and Austria.
Commenting on strengthening the partnership between the European Union and Egypt, a European official, requesting anonymity, said, “Egypt is an important country for Europe today and in the future.”
