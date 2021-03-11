Egypt and Sudan stressed, today, Thursday, to “intensify coordination” to reach an agreement on the second phase of filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

This came during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said that Sisi had agreed with Hamdok to “intensify vigorous coordination between the two sides in the current delicate stage” that communications are going through “in order to reach an agreement on the Grand Renaissance Dam.”

Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi receives Abdullah Hamdok

The spokesman added, in a statement broadcast by Egyptian media, that the two countries are working to “activate Sudan’s proposal” to resume negotiations with Ethiopia under the auspices of the four-nation African Union, the United Nations, the European Union and the United States.

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia are negotiating to reach an agreement on filling the Renaissance Dam that Addis Ababa is building, and Cairo and Khartoum fear its effects on them.

Addis Ababa announced on July 21, 2020 that it had completed the first phase of filling the dam’s reservoir, with a capacity of 4.9 billion cubic meters, which allows testing the first two pumps in the dam. Then it announced the completion of the first stage of filling the dam’s reservoir.

Ethiopia also confirmed its intention to implement the second phase of filling the dam lake next July.

During a visit to Khartoum six days ago, Al-Sisi stressed, “The rejection of the policy of imposing a fait accompli and extending control over the Blue Nile by unilateral measures that do not take into account the interests of Egypt and Sudan as two downstream countries, by implementing the second phase of filling the Renaissance Dam without reaching an agreement.”