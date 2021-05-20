Dangers have pushed the Egyptian-Sudanese relations into an area of ​​clear strong understanding, and in recent months we have witnessed summit meetings, meetings of senior officials, and joint military maneuvers, but deeper ties are between peoples, as politics fluctuates relentlessly, interests change, and coldness comes and goes, as for people’s understanding It is the most durable.

Here we find a good wind and spirit carried by the Sudanese towards Egypt, and the Egyptians carry it towards Sudan, especially in days of distress, unattended behind sick propaganda, wanting to sow discord between the two peoples, and issuing false historical pictures.

In this regard, I can mention one incident in which I touched this closely. One day, some tried to launch a group in the space of a massive symposium at the Palace of Culture, by invoking fanatical ideas, in response to the great Egyptian writer Muhammad al-Mansi Qandil, when he talked about slavery, from the reality of his wonderful novel “Black Brigade”, and how slave traders were forcibly capturing people from deep The brown continent, and carry them to the Jellaba market in Cairo centuries ago.

Before that, Kandil was warmly greeted by all those who met him, reminding him of his heritage writings in the magazine “Doha”, when Sudanese Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Shoush took over as editor-in-chief with the recommendation of the great novelist, Tayeb Salih.

Continuous interventions criticizing Qandil, and he meets her with a smile, because he is confident that he did not intend to offend anyone, and that he wrote this novel except for the abhorrence of racism, the condemnation of slave traders, the mentality of slavery, and the victory of human freedom, in addition to the artistic goals that called him to create it.

I asked for an intervention, and I introduced myself, saying: Ammar Ali Hassan from the Nile Valley, and those sitting clapped. I had gone to receive the award of “Al-Tayeb Salih” for the novel “Beit Al-Sinnari”, and its hero is a Sudanese man named “Ibrahim Al-Sinnari”, who was sold in the slave market and was famous for his astrology, so he became close to the people of the people, until he became the deputy governor of Cairo, who was then Murad Bey, then he built a luxurious house according to the standard of his time. Some had heard about my novel, so I told its story briefly, and I talked about Sudanese who entered the hearts of Egyptians and their history, such as Ibrahim Al-Sinnari, Muhammad Ahmad Al-Mahdi, Muhammad Othman Al-Burhani, Muhammad Al-Fitouri, and Al-Tayyib Salih, and the first president of Egypt after July 1952 Muhammad Naguib was a bridge between the two countries. His father is Egyptian, and his mother is Sudanese, and it seemed to the Egyptians that he had come to Cairo as a child swimming in the waters of the Nile.

I continued: consider me a member of the “Sudanese Union” party. I knew a part of the history of this party, which was weakened by days, and how its political ideology is based on defending the unity of Sudan and Egypt. After that, the tone of the interventions differed, and the people talked about what unites them, not what divides, and they overlooked, even temporarily, the compassion that were made by the scholars of history, the dealers of political crises, the promoters of the culture of hate, and those looking to the “shin” in everything.

This discussion was taking place in a hall that is not between it and the course of the Nile except for a street that is not wide, on which cars run in both directions, and near it was the house of the President of the Republic, and it was originally the house of the Egyptian irrigation engineer who stayed for many years in Khartoum before the separation from Egypt in 1956 , Sudan becomes an independent and sovereign state.

The president is in the irrigation house, and the hall is next to the Nile, and the river flows from there to here. It cuts Sudan along its length, and Egypt as well, like the aorta, that artery that carries blood to the whole body, it is the body of a single geographic mass gathered by the Nile, history, reciprocal migrations, preoccupation and intermarriage.

* Egyptian novelist and thinker