Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with his Somali counterpart, Ahmed Maalim Faqi, the latest developments in the regional situation in the Horn of Africa region, on Saturday.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, explained that the two ministers discussed consultation and coordination between Egypt and Somalia regarding the most important developments in the region.

They stressed their keenness to support stability and peace and avoid sources of tension and instability.

On the other hand, Abu Zeid revealed that the discussions dealt with existing cooperation programs between the two countries in the fields of training, aviation, health, education and culture, as the two ministers expressed their happiness at the imminent announcement of the opening of a direct airline between the two countries next July.

He pointed out that the meeting discussed various aspects of Egyptian-Somali relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various aspects and enhance them during the next stage.