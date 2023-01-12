This came during the meeting held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, of the Follow-up and Political Consultation Committee between the two countries at the level of the two foreign ministers, in implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding to establish the Follow-up and Political Consultation Committee between them, signed in Cairo on June 26, 2007.

During this tour, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, and praised the cooperation and coordination achieved between the two sides in the political, economic, security and cultural fields, in a way that enhances the security and stability of the two countries, and supports the interests of the two peoples.

strategic relationships

The consultations confirmed the compatibility of the views and visions of the two countries regarding many issues and crises that the region and the world are going through, in a way that emphasized the depth of the strategic relations that bind them, and the agreement of their serious political will to achieve stability in the region.

In a joint statement, the two sides praised the joint efforts for the success of the second edition of the Green Middle East Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and Egypt, while the Egyptian side congratulated its Saudi counterpart for hosting the Jeddah Summit on Security and Development in July 2022, as well as the Arab-Chinese summit in December 2022.

In light of the centrality of the role of the two states in their Arab and regional environment, the two sides discussed the situation in the region, and stressed that Arab security is an indivisible whole, and the importance of joint Arab action and full Arab solidarity to preserve Arab national security, given the capabilities and capabilities that countries have that qualify them to carry out this responsibility.

Refuse to intervene

The statement stressed the rejection of any attempts by regional parties to interfere in the internal affairs of Arab countries or threaten their stability and undermine the interests of their people, whether through the tools of ethnic and sectarian incitement, or the tools of terrorism and terrorist groups, or through expansionist perceptions that do not respect the sovereignty of states or the necessities of respecting good neighborliness. The two sides agreed to continue fighting terrorist organizations in the region in all their forms, and they also reviewed the efforts exerted by them in this regard.

The two sides also stressed the importance of the Palestinian issue as the central issue of the Arab nation, and that a just and comprehensive solution to it requires the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and the importance of coordination in this file with Regional and international powers interested in the Palestinian issue.

They expressed their welcome to the agreement reached by the parties to the transitional phase in Sudan and the signing of the framework agreement document, and their aspiration that this step contribute to achieving the aspirations of the Sudanese people, and stressed the importance of supporting the stability of the political and security situation in Sudan, based on the firm conviction that security, stability and prosperity Sudan is an integral part of the security and stability of both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt in light of the geographical proximity between the two countries and Sudan.

The two sides noted the importance they attach to supporting and strengthening joint efforts to launch trilateral cooperation mechanisms with African countries, especially in light of the political will of the leaderships of the two countries to move forward in this regard.

Nuclear Proliferation Treaty

The two sides agreed on the need for Iran to fully respect its obligations under the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty, in a way that prevents it from acquiring nuclear weapons and international efforts to ensure that, ensuring the peacefulness of Iran’s nuclear program, and supporting Arab efforts to urge Iran to adhere to international principles of non-interference in the affairs of Arab countries, and to preserve the principles of good neighborliness. And spare the region all destabilizing activities, including support for militias, and threatening maritime navigation and international trade lines.

The two sides condemned attempts to undermine the security and safety of navigation in the Arabian Gulf, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea, and stressed the importance of supporting and strengthening joint cooperation to ensure freedom of navigation in those pivotal sea lanes, and the need to confront any similar attempts as a threat to regional and international security and stability.

The two sides affirmed their full support for UN and international efforts to extend the armistice to reach a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen in accordance with the Gulf initiative and its implementation mechanisms, the outcomes of the Yemeni National Dialogue and Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015).

The Egyptian side praised the Kingdom’s efforts and numerous initiatives aimed at encouraging dialogue between the Yemeni parties, and supporting the extension of the armistice, which comes in the context of the Kingdom’s initiative announced in March 2021 to end the crisis in Yemen, and its role in providing and facilitating the arrival of humanitarian aid and providing economic support and development projects to Yemen.

Libyan crisis

The two sides affirmed their support for the Libyan-Libyan solution under the auspices of the United Nations, the need to stop foreign interference in Libyan affairs, and their rejection of any external dictates to the Libyan brothers.

The Saudi side affirmed its full support for Egyptian water security as an integral part of Arab national security, with its full solidarity with all measures taken by Egypt to protect its national security, calling on Ethiopia not to take any unilateral measures regarding the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam, and to show the responsibility and political will necessary to reach To a binding legal agreement on the rules for filling and operating the Renaissance Dam, in implementation of the presidential statement issued by the Security Council in September 2021 AD, in a way that achieves the development goals of Ethiopia and prevents significant harm to any of Egypt and Sudan, and in a way that enhances cooperation between the peoples of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

Iraq support

The two sides stressed the importance of supporting Iraq in order to return to its natural position as one of the pillars of stability in our Arab region, as well as its support in its war on terrorism, including preserving the national state and its institutions, rejecting all forms of external interference in Iraq’s affairs, and the need to preserve its security and the integrity of its borders. The two parties also welcomed the election of a new President of the Republic and the formation of a new government, which opens the door to job opportunities for the reconstruction and reconstruction of Iraq.

The two parties agreed on the necessity of supporting the preservation of Syria’s independence and territorial integrity, combating terrorism, the return of refugees and displaced persons, and reaching a political solution to the existing crisis in accordance with Security Council Resolution No. 2254, as well as supporting the efforts of the United Nations envoy to advance the political process. The political process in Syrian-Syrian negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations envoy to Syria to set a framework for a political solution and address the deteriorating humanitarian situation. In this context, the two countries stressed their rejection of any threats of military operations that would affect the Syrian territories and terrorize the Syrian people.

The two sides stressed the importance of Lebanon’s security and stability, and called on the political forces to assume their responsibility to achieve the national interest, and to expedite ending the presidential vacuum and completing the relevant constitutional entitlements in order to work to meet the aspirations of the Lebanese people for political stability and economic reform that would allow overcoming the many difficulties that Lebanon faced in the years. Last.