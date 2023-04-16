The Egyptian Ambassador, Ahmed Abu Zaid, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the meeting is based on Paragraph 5b of Article Five of the League Council’s bylaws, which stipulates the possibility of the Council convening when necessary in an extraordinary session at the request of two member states.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that the successive and dangerous developments in Sudan require holding this meeting for consultation and coordination among the Arab countries to discuss ways to defuse the current crisis, and work to restore stability to the sister country of Sudan as soon as possible.