The official spokesman for the Council of Ministers, Ambassador Nader Saad, said that this agreement “is consistent with the efforts of the Egyptian government aimed at creating a business environment that is more stimulating for investments, and attracting the local and foreign private sector, to participate in a greater role in economic activity.”“.

The signing of the agreement came on the sidelines of the first official visit of the Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, to Doha, who met his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, and they held a session of talks at the headquarters of the Emiri Diwan..

A spokesman for the Egyptian Council of Ministers said that the agreement to prevent double taxation “comes as a translation of the desire of the two countries to develop economic relations and enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the tax field, in a way that contributes to achieving tax justice, equal opportunities between investors, and overcoming any obstacles they may face.” In pursuit of Egypt and Qatar to develop economic and trade relations between them in order to develop joint investments“.

During the talks session, Madbouly congratulated the people and government of Qatar on the great renaissance the country is witnessing, as well as the success of organizing the latest edition of the FIFA World Cup, in an honorable manner for all Arabs..

Madbouly stressed that “Egyptian-Qatari relations are old and well-established, and there are many areas to strengthen these relations during the coming period, and we are keen to increase the volume of investments of Qatari companies in Egypt, as well as to increase the rates of trade exchange between the two countries, as the current volume of trade does not rise to the capabilities of the two countries and the aspirations of their peoples.”“.

For his part, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said that Qatar is looking forward to strengthening its relations with Egypt in various fields, and that the coming period will witness more cooperation, especially in terms of Qatari investments in Egypt..

The Prime Minister of Qatar praised the signing of an agreement to prevent double taxation between the two countries, stressing that it will have a tangible impact on increasing and encouraging Qatari investments in Egypt. He also welcomed the proposed areas of cooperation with Egypt in the field of pharmaceutical manufacturing, free zones, hotels, and various construction and real estate activities..

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani added that holding the business forum between the two countries during the second quarter of this year represents a good opportunity to explore more areas of bilateral cooperation between the business community in the two countries..

The talks also touched on proposals to increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, as well as the possibilities of cooperation in the field of green hydrogen, and what Egypt possesses of production ingredients at a competitive cost, in addition to the possibilities of linking through pipelines with Europe to export energy..

Also during the talks, it was agreed to arrange a visit for a delegation of Qatari businessmen to the free zones in Egypt, as well as the economic zone of the Suez Canal. In order to identify the available investment potentials and opportunities.

Likewise, the Qatari side praised, during the expanded talks, the measures taken by the Egyptian government to improve the investment climate and the business environment, including expanding the granting of the golden license for investment projects, unifying approvals issuing bodies, and reducing their number, in addition to developing the system for allocating industrial lands..