Egypt and Qatar are mediating a negotiation between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas to reach a one- to three-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of 10 to 15 hostages. The information was obtained by the EFE Agency through sources linked to the negotiations.

A Palestinian diplomatic source in Egypt revealed to EFE that the discussion on the release of 12 hostages, mostly Americans, with the condition of a three-day humanitarian break, is currently being discussed. However, disagreements arose over the duration of the truce, with Hamas demanding a week, while Israel insists on three days, according to the source who declined to be named.

The purpose of the truce proposal is to allow Hamas to release the hostages, while at the same time enabling Egypt to provide humanitarian aid to the entire Gaza Strip. Mediation by Qatar, where Hamas’ political office is located, has played a crucial role in the release of four hostages so far.

However, Qatar strongly criticizes Israel’s counteroffensive military operations in Gaza, considering them a “dangerous step that threatens the safety of the more than 200 hostages who are under the control of Hamas.” The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that such ground operations compromise “mediation efforts for the release of hostages” and worsen the “humanitarian crisis in the region”. (With EFE Agency)