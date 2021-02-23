Egypt and Qatar hold the first meeting after the Al-Ula summit statement

Today, Tuesday, two official delegations from Egypt and Qatar held their first meeting in Kuwait to lay down the mechanisms and procedures for the future phase, after the Al-Ula summit statement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian “Al-Ahram Gate” website quoted a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry today, Tuesday, that “the two sides welcomed the measures taken by both countries after signing the Al-Ula statement as a step on the path of building confidence between the two brotherly countries.”

The website added, quoting the statement, that the meeting discussed “the necessary means and measures to be taken in order to enhance the course of joint action and bilateral relations between the two countries, and to achieve the aspirations of their peoples in terms of security, stability and development.”

The two sides expressed appreciation to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the last Gulf summit, which culminated in the issuance of the Al-Ula statement issued on the fifth of last January.

The two sides thanked the sisterly State of Kuwait for hosting the first meeting between them, and expressed appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, for the efforts his country had led to heal the rift and its keenness to promote joint Arab action.

For its part, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the delegations of the two countries will meet in Kuwait today, Tuesday, for the first time since the Al-Ula summit was announced.

