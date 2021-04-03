As usual, Tehran did not wait long; Through its ambassador to Russia, it fished in troubled waters, as the Iranian ambassador posted a tweet urging Moscow to activate the “north – south corridor” and complete the infrastructure in it to be an alternative to the Suez Canal. He said that it reduces time by 20 days and 30% of the costs, and it is a sea route that connects Asia through India and then the ports of Iran, to turn into a land route there, and then to Russia through Azeri lands, to reach the port of Petersburg and from there by sea to all of Europe.

The truth is that this Iranian statement reflects what the Iranians harbor for the Arabs, and specifically for Egypt. They do not leave an opportunity but invest it to strike the Arab countries and try to steal their capabilities, and this is what they do in countries that have suffered from severe crises such as Syria, Iraq, Yemen and even Lebanon. States, but rather to the continuation of their crises, as chaos and crises constitute the lifeline for Iran, which is fed by conflict and chaos, and allows it to steal the capabilities of these countries and export its internal crisis.

Egypt is not like any other. It is the one that slapped Iran and other mercenaries of the “Brotherhood” who hastened, through their pulpits, to mock the Suez Canal, its achievements, Egypt’s achievements, and its great ability in many areas. The paradox is that these cynics were more likely to stand with the people of their country, for that channel lives from its good thousands, and it is an important artery, and it is not permissible for an Egyptian to wish his brother that his source of livelihood will stop, but these mercenaries do not bear any loyalty to their homelands, and Egypt has succeeded in repelling the plot of everyone He wished for her evil, for she was able to re-work in the canal in record time, and the ship that blocked the course of the canal with Egyptian efforts and experience, and this is counted for her and her leadership, as the volume of experience working in the Suez Canal is not underestimated, and with this she silenced all those tongues and achieved additional success when Always check it out.

The Suez Canal crisis proved the importance of this canal globally, and it is through which approximately 12% of world trade passes. It is the canal that connects the East with the West and has been over 150 years old since its inauguration. It took nearly 10 years to complete, as it was dug with shovels and forearms. Sons of Egypt, to be linked to the history of Egypt and the political developments that took place since its founding period until now, it was opened during the reign of Khedive Ismail, and he was the owner of the idea and the executor of the French project de Lesseps, and it is known to all the story of the 99-year monopoly of the channel, and the political, military and economic developments that took place after that until The channel is back to its owners, and it is still operating and managed with unparalleled efficiency.

Egypt succeeded in floating the cargo ship “Evergiven”, whose length reaches 400 meters and has a tonnage of more than 219 thousand tons, thus proving to the world the ability and competence of the Egyptians, not only in operating the Suez Canal, but by taking responsibility for issues that take an international character, where the Egyptian cadres worked Day and night to end the crisis. Egypt also dealt a slap to everyone who wants to undermine its role, whether the rogue “Brotherhood” or others .. Egypt, with its Arab depth, remains, has its weight, and will continue to support its Arab surroundings. We all stand with Egypt and its people in its crises that always succeed in overcoming them and rising again, and this is what history has always proven, and what is certain is that Egypt and its position have not wavered, but rather remained solid, and it is an important part of this world with its civilization and its continuous influence always.

* An Emirati writer