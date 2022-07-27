The statement confirmed that the Indian company, Renew Power Private Limited, will build a plant to produce green hydrogen with investments of $8 billion and a production capacity of 20,000 tons annually, a rate that can be increased to 220,000 tons annually, by relying on renewable energy sources.

Egypt, which is hosting the COP27 climate conference in November, is seeking to develop green energy projects that include green hydrogen production.

The statement said that the project is scheduled to be implemented in phases, starting with a pilot phase to produce 20,000 tons per year of green hydrogen, with an expansion in the first phase to produce 200,000 tons per year of green hydrogen.

Egyptian Minister of Electricity, Energy and Renewable Mohamed Shaker said, “Renewable energy sites will be determined by the New and Renewable Energy Authority in accordance with the rules, procedures and regulations in force, and the quantities of energy produced will be transferred through the national electricity network managed by the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company.”