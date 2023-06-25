Today, Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the joint declaration to raise relations between the two countries to the level of strategic partnership.

The signing ceremony took place in Cairo during Modi’s visit to the Egyptian capital.

Ahmed Fahmy, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, confirmed that the meeting between Modi and Sisi dealt with “discussing ways to strengthen joint bilateral relations in many fields, especially communications and information technology, pharmaceutical industries, serums and vaccines, higher education, new and renewable energy including green hydrogen, tourism and culture.” .

The spokesman added, on his official account on Facebook, that the talks also dealt with “maximizing the volume of trade exchange and exchanging strategic goods between the two countries, as well as developing Indian investments in Egypt during the next stage.”

The Egyptian president expressed his country’s confidence in “an active Indian presidency of the Group of Twenty, which contributes to containing the negative repercussions of international challenges on the global economy.”

Al-Sisi affirmed, “Egypt’s full readiness to cooperate with the Indian presidency to advance the talks in a constructive direction, in a way that allows reaching optimal ways to deal with energy crises, climate change, food shortages, and access to financing for developing countries.”

The Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Egypt follows the Egyptian President’s state visit to New Delhi last January, and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Egypt and India.

The two sides exchanged views on the developments of a number of regional and international files of common concern.