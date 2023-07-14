Cairo (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi resumed discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual political will to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, politically, economically and culturally, based on the common desire to achieve their common interests and the prosperity of the two brotherly peoples, which also contributes effectively to achieving stability, peace and security in the region, and the ability of the two countries to deal with common challenges, according to the statement. Joint statement.

The two leaders discussed ways to overcome the current stalemate in the Ethiopian “Renaissance Dam” negotiations, on the sidelines of the Sudan’s Neighboring Countries Conference held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, and agreed on several points, including the initiation of urgent negotiations to finalize the agreement between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to fill the Renaissance Dam and the rules for its operation, and they agreed to make all necessary efforts to complete it within four months.

Ethiopia made clear its commitment during the period of these negotiations, during the filling of the dam during the year 2023-2024, not to cause significant harm to Egypt and Sudan, in order to provide the water needs of both countries.