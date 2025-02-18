The agreement establishes a framework of collaboration between the Egyptian authorities and the ENI and total energy, Italian and French respectively, to “market the discovered natural gas reserves” in the so -called block 6 of the exclusive economic zone of the island

The authorities of Egypt and Cyprus have signed a according to a European energy consortium to export gas from the island’s deposits to the continentafter being prosecuted in the Arab country.

The presidency Chipriot has announced in a statement published on social networks which has described as “milestone for the exploitation of deposits and the further development of cooperation” between the two countries. The agreement establishes a framework of collaboration between the Egyptian authorities and the ENI and Total Energies, Italian and French respectively, for “Market the discovered natural gas reserves” in the so -called block 6 of the exclusive economic zone (ZEE) of the island.

The gas will be prosecuted in Egypt in “the existing facilities of Zohr, and then be liquefied at the Damietta natural gas plant, before being exported to European markets,” said in a press release. The agreement has been signed in the Egyptian capital in the presence of the Egyptian president, Abdelfatá al Sisi, and his chipriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, who has highlighted him as «A key step in energy planning» and in the “strategic role in the chipre hydrocarbons” sector.

«The essence of these agreements is not limited only to promoting the exploitation of deposits, but also extends the perspectives of Energy cooperation with Egypt, contributing at the same time to regional stability and strengthening the geopolitical position of our country in the Eastern Mediterranean, ”said the Cypriot Presidential Office. The two Mediterranean countries have also signed a memorandum with “Chevron Cyprus Limited, Newmed Energylp, BG Cyprus Limited for the development of the natural gas reservoir” of the island, Aphrodite.