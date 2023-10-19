China TV reported that Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly is on an official visit to Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The signing came on the sidelines of his attendance at the third session of the Belt and Road Forum.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation, and Mr. Lu Zhaohui, President of the Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency.

The memorandum of understanding aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of debt swaps in order to implement development projects, which is one of the innovative financing tools that works to support the efforts of the Egyptian government in partnership with the Chinese side to achieve sustainable development, by using tranches of Chinese debt to implement development projects. Agreed upon by both sides, according to the statement.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding comes in light of the desire of the two countries to explore new horizons and areas of cooperation, in order to enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

It should be noted that Egypt has been involved in partnership with Italy since 2001 and Germany since 2011 in implementing debt swap programs in exchange for implementing development projects, to enhance the state’s efforts to achieve comprehensive development, according to a statement by the Egyptian Council of Ministers.