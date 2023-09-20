Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Within the framework of fruitful cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the United Sports Company in Egypt, Abu Dhabi will host the training camp for the Egyptian national football team, during the period from 9 to 17 next October, in the city of Al Ain.

The Egyptian national team will play two friendly matches during its camp in Al Ain, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, the first against the Zambian national team on October 12, and the second against the brotherly Algerian national team on the 16th of the same month, as part of the Egyptian national team’s preparation program for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the finals of the Nations Cup. African Cup 2024 in Côte d’Ivoire next January.

It was agreed between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Board of Directors of the Egyptian Football Association on the details of the “Pharaohs” team’s camp, led by Portuguese Rui Vitoria, during the international break of the agenda for next October, in support of the Egyptian team’s journey, and in confirmation of the great value of Egyptian football from a technical, public and media standpoint. And marketing, in a way that supports the historical and fateful relations between the Emirates and Egypt, and enhances progress, continuous action plans, and joint efforts to embody the development and growth of the sports movement between the two countries.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council continues its cooperation with the United Sports Company in Egypt to host important Egyptian sporting events in the Emirates, after the great successes achieved over the past years, especially in hosting the “Egyptian Super Cup” with technical and public excellence witnessed by everyone.

The importance of the second friendly match for the Egyptian team increases, as it is against the brotherly Algerian team, which is packed with stars, which guarantees public success with the presence of members of the Egyptian and Algerian communities in the stands of Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, and the match will be a wonderful extension of the presence of Egyptian football with its stars, flags and fans on the land of the Emirates, which hosts It welcomes everyone, after the great successes achieved by previous experiences and important achievements.

Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, expressed his happiness with Abu Dhabi hosting the Egyptian team’s camp, and for the “Pharaohs” to play two friendly matches at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, stressing the work to ensure that the Egyptian team makes the most of its Emirati camp.

Al-Awani stressed the interest and keenness of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to achieve the highest rates of success in hosting sporting events and activities, and to work to consolidate and develop cooperation with Egyptian sports authorities and institutions, as well as with all sister Arab countries.

The Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council added: “We welcome the great Egyptian national team, its stars, its technical and administrative staff, and the Football Association’s Board of Directors. We await the Egyptian fans at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in the valleys of Zambia and Algeria, and we confirm our readiness to host according to the highest rates of excellence.”

For his part, Gamal Allam, President of the Egyptian Football Association, expressed his happiness at holding the national team’s camp in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the federation’s exclusive marketer, United Sports Company, headed by Mohamed Yahya Lotfy, which ensures the success of the camp and its ideal exit and achieving the maximum technical benefit from the matches between Zambia and Algeria in In light of the great potential that the sister country of the Emirates enjoys and harnesses for the Egyptian national team, we will also be among our brothers and loved ones in light of the historical relations that unite Egypt and the Emirates.

Allam added that the Arab fans are in for some football fun next October, as the Egyptian national team’s matches receive the attention and follow-up of the Arab fans in general, and the Egyptian and Emirati fans in particular.

The President of the Egyptian Football Association praised the role played by United Sports Company in concluding agreements that would develop Egyptian football and transfer it from local to regional and international levels.

Engineer Saif Al-Waziri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Sports Company, appreciated the fruitful and continuous cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council at all strategic, commercial and investment levels, pointing out that cooperation cannot be limited to the idea of ​​hosting matches and camps for Egyptian teams and national teams in the sister UAE only, but rather aspects of cooperation. With the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, it extends to trade and investment relations between Egypt and the Emirates, in addition to making great use of human potential and its superior ability to organize global and regional sporting events with unparalleled success.