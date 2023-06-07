The late Minister of Health had suffered from a health problem, on Monday, after which he was transferred to a famous private hospital in the Nasr City neighborhood, east of Cairo, and underwent a heart catheterization surgery, during which he died.

Local media published reports that the death occurred as a result of a “medical error” during the surgery.

A member of the Council of the Medical Syndicate in Cairo, the media official of the Syndicate, Yehia Dwyer, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that: