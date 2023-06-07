The late Minister of Health had suffered from a health problem, on Monday, after which he was transferred to a famous private hospital in the Nasr City neighborhood, east of Cairo, and underwent a heart catheterization surgery, during which he died.
Local media published reports that the death occurred as a result of a “medical error” during the surgery.
A member of the Council of the Medical Syndicate in Cairo, the media official of the Syndicate, Yehia Dwyer, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that:
- The Ministry of Health and Population formed a committee of experts and doctors from the ministry to investigate everything related to the medical treatment of Emad El-Din’s case.
- The committee has already begun its investigations and headed to the aforementioned hospital on Wednesday, to track the minister’s case and discuss the medical procedures taken since his admission to the hospital until his death was announced.
- This committee and this investigation does not necessarily mean that there has been a medical error or negligence that led to death, but its purpose is to ascertain everything raised and to ascertain whether or not the accepted natural and medical procedures were taken.
- The doctor who performed the surgery on the late minister is a personal friend of his, and he had previously performed catheter surgeries on him more than once, and he has great experience.
- What happened to the minister falls within the usual complications of cardiac catheterization, and there is no evidence yet of anything unusual in the medical treatment of his condition.
- This case has a special status because the doctor is not functionally subject to the Ministry of Health, as he is a professor at the university, and therefore functionally subject to the Ministry of Higher Education, but the incident has nothing to do with higher education.
- The hospital is also not administratively subject to the Ministry of Health, as it is a private hospital, and it has licenses from the Ministry, and it is certain that it meets the necessary conditions.
- If it is proved that there has been any negligence or error on the part of the doctor, it will be referred to the Doctors Syndicate for professional investigation.
- So far, the Cairo Doctors Syndicate has not received any complaints regarding the case of the late minister, whether from the Ministry of Health or from his family, and the Syndicate is competent to investigate doctors and take medical measures only when a complaint is submitted in this regard.
