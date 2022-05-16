The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture in Aswan Governorate, Mohamed Mohamedin, said that the Public Prosecution ordered the formation of a committee of specialists supervised by the Governorate’s Agriculture Directorate to value the seized livestock and hold a public auction to sell them.

He added in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that a public auction was held on Monday, during which 210 heads of cattle were sold, including cows and buffaloes, as well as a number of sheep, and the proceeds of the sale amounted to more than 3 million pounds, while 163 camels were refused to sell due to the low price offered in the auction. Two million pounds, and a new auction will be held to sell it.

He explained that the money will be handed over to be at the disposal of the Public Prosecution, given that there is a case that will be heard by the judiciary, and it is he who determines the entitlements of each victim of the resting place.

The government official revealed that Mustafa the bank, known as Al-Mustarekh, established the farm where he kept livestock on an area of ​​10 acres on state-owned land, in violation of the law. It is strange that no minutes were issued for him by the local officials, although he introduced the utilities of electricity and water to that farm.

It should be noted that the Public Prosecution decided on Friday evening to imprison Mustafa, the famous bank for the cattle restroom, and two others on charges of defrauding citizens, and revealed that the total of my money seized with them at the time of their arrest was more than 10 million pounds, and about 450 heads of cattle.

On the following day, a fourth relaxant named Taher Al-Hassawi, known as the “car rest”, was arrested after riots and the victims’ burning of his house in the village of Al-Sharfa in Edfu Center and the car showroom owned by him, as well as blocking the road and assaulting government interests, which prompted the police to seize a number of them .

On Monday evening, the General Prosecution decided to imprison 16 victims of the Fourth Rest House on charges of gathering and endangering public peace, committing crimes using force and violence, burning two homes, willful vandalism of public property, willful disruption of transportation by cutting off the public road, and the use of force and violence with police officers.

It is noteworthy that an eyewitness revealed to “Sky News Arabia”, last week, that there were many swindlers who deceived people during the last period, and most of them were initially working with the livestock swindler “Mustafa Al-Bank” against whom this case erupted in the beginning.