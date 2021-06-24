Travelers must submit certificates that include a QR Code stating that they have received full doses of one of the six “Covid 19” vaccines approved by Egypt and the World Health Organization, at least two weeks before their arrival.

Arrivals from countries affected by mutated strains of the Corona virus will undergo a rapid test upon arrival, while all travelers who did not receive the vaccine must submit a PCR result.

On Wednesday, Egypt recorded 466 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 278,761 cases.

Egypt lifted many restrictions at the beginning of this month, and hopes to attract visitors this year, as tourism accounts for about 15 percent of its gross domestic product.