Egypt allowed an increase in wheat purchases from Russia during the construction of a hub in the Suez Canal

Egypt allowed an increase in purchases of Russian wheat during the construction of a logistics distribution center in the economic zone of the Suez Canal. This was stated in the main department for the supply of goods under the Ministry of Supply of Egypt, reports RIA News.

According to the management, when building a hub, Egypt can increase purchases of Russian wheat, and then export wheat and other cereals to neighboring countries.