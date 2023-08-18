The approval included 28 plots of land as follows:

A plot of land with an area of ​​713 square meters for administrative commercial activity in the third sector in New Cairo, an area of ​​88.5 thousand square meters for urban activity in New Damietta, an area of ​​9.5 feddans for integrated urban activity in New Cairo, and an area of ​​18 feddans in the recreational district in Obour City for integrated urban activity.

In addition to an area of ​​1974 square meters for administrative commercial activity in Sheikh Zayed City, an area of ​​1200 square meters for hotel commercial activity in 6th of October City, an area of ​​28 acres with mixed urban activity north of the seventh phase of the Beit Al Watan project overlooking the Suez Road in New Cairo, and an area of ​​65 thousand square meters with a mixed recreational activity. An integrated urban, commercial, tourism administration in Obour City.

And an area of ​​27 acres with an integrated urban activity north of Al-Rehab in New Cairo, and 3 plots with areas of 3850 square meters, 2920 square meters, and 7313 square meters for administrative commercial activity in the Sixth of October City, and two plots of land with an area of ​​2099 square meters, and 2641 square meters with administrative commercial activity in the West Universities and Institutes area in the Third Settlement in Cairo. new.

In addition to two plots of land with an area of ​​1483 square meters, and 3114 square meters for administrative commercial activity in the city services center in Badr City, and 3 plots of land with a total area of ​​2225 square meters for administrative commercial activity in the third sector in the center of New Cairo, and two plots of land with an area of ​​3905 square meters, and 2837 square meters for administrative commercial activity in Sheikh Zayed City. The first land was plotted with an area of ​​42,000 square meters, with the activity of a private university in New Cairo, and the second with an area of ​​18 acres, with the activity of a private university in the 6th of October City.

In addition to an area of ​​67 thousand square meters for commercial entertainment activity and green spaces in New Cairo, an area of ​​3628 square meters for the activity of a car service and maintenance center in New Cairo, an area of ​​1710 square meters for administrative commercial activity in New Cairo, and two plots of land with an area of ​​1998 square meters, and 1702 square meters for administrative commercial activity in the recreational area. El Shorouk City.