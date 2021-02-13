Ten years later, what is your feeling about the Egyptian revolution?

Alaa El Aswany It may sound surprising, but let’s say I keep my optimism. I think we just need time. The situation is certainly catastrophic today in Egypt, the dictatorship is worse than ever, but we must nonetheless hold on and keep hope. History teaches us that revolution always triumphs.

I often think of the case of France, at all the stages crossed. Let us take a shortcut to go quickly, let us quote Napoleon Bonaparte become emperor, the return of the royal family, the establishment in the end of the Republic. I think that a totalitarian power meets, at one time or another, its limits. Nothing is played, we must not give in.

Lung of the revolution, Tahri Square in 2010. Today, young people, at the initiative of the Tamarrod movement, are in prison, in exile or under very high surveillance. A “relentless” method applied to all forms of opposition. © Khale Desouki / AFP

Exactly, in what state is the opposition today?

Alaa El Aswany Let’s be clear. In the current context, no one can afford to express themselves freely and very few are those who take this risk. Al Sisi reigns supreme. He is convinced that he is absolutely entrenched. He attributes the historic uprising in Tahrir Square to some largesse that was then granted under Mubarak. It must be recognized that at that time there were windows, small certainly, but real. The marshal in power has installed a leaden cover on society, everything is locked.

What happened to the young people who started the Tamarrod movement?

Alaa El Aswany Those who do not vegetate in prison are in exile. Those who are still in Egypt live under a permanent threat, almost forced into hiding. The slightest breath of free expression is immediately repressed. The police continue to hunt down the elders, those who had courageously occupied the streets to bring down the Mubarak regime and who then resisted the Islamists, who had won the day. No one escapes this repression, even citizens who have abandoned all political activity. The method applied is relentless, it is supposed to prevent any uprising of any kind.

People are not only deprived of their liberty, they also suffer from social injustice and an increasingly expensive life. The marshal, meanwhile, works only in the interest of the rich.

What is Al Sissi’s secret after all?

Alaa El Aswany There is no secret. It is absolute force, total repression! When he does not fall, the old regime behaves like a wounded tiger, he no longer has confidence in himself, he becomes dangerous, he heals his wound by attacking everyone.

What about the opposition on social networks?

Alaa El Aswany Yes, there are indeed citizens who continue to speak out, to denounce on social networks. This, however, when they manage to escape the finely organized surveillance on the Web. But, in reality, it is in my opinion all the Egyptian people who constitute the opposition to Al Sisi. The reason for this is simple. People are not only deprived of freedom of speech, millions of citizens also suffer from social injustice and life is more and more expensive. The marshal, meanwhile, is only interested in the rich, and works only in their interests. We cannot speak of a structured opposition, the dictator has made a clean sweep. There are certainly the Islamists, but for me it is not an opposition, it is only the other side of the dictatorship which awaits its turn.

Do the Islamists remain influential to the point of worrying the authorities?

Alaa El Aswany The recent history of Egypt is marked by this cycle of alternation between dictatorial power and Islamists. Just like in 1952, the first uses the second to block the democratic forces, an alliance ensues, then a conflict, then arrangements… What happened in 2011 between the Islamists and the army is the perfect response. of what happened in 1952. President Nasser had forged links with the Muslim Brotherhood to neutralize the Democrats before turning against them.

What do you think of the support of France and Western countries for Al Sissi?

Alaa El Aswany For my part, I make a distinction between governments and peoples. With regard to France, for example, it is not the president’s attitude that is decisive in my eyes. Intellectuals and ordinary people who understand our situation support us wholeheartedly. It is obvious that governments seek above all their economic, military, geopolitical interests… they pay little attention to principles. They had supported Mubarak, Kadhafi, Saddam… See how they speak about it today. The French take the true measure of what the Egyptians are going through under the control of Al Sisi, I have no doubt about it. Western peoples have always supported our cause.

Do you miss Egypt and will it always be your source of inspiration?

Alaa El Aswany Yes, I certainly miss Egypt, but I don’t miss the dictatorship. I force myself into exile as long as there is no clearing up… It is my country, but I cannot live there while being forbidden to write, I cannot bear the thought of myself. keep quiet to please power. It is always said that Egypt is not a homeland in which we live, but a homeland which lives in us… It is an image which sums up the attachment to our country.

What is the subject of your next novel?

Alaa El Aswany I just started it, it takes place in Alexandria during the 1960s. Egyptians of European descent who had lived in Alexandria for centuries realize that they are not treated like Egyptians because of the military dictatorship and they are forced to leave their city. This slice of history inspired me.

