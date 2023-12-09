Egypt | Al-Sisi’s election victory on Sunday seems guaranteed in advance

The election results are scheduled to be announced on December 18.

in Egypt the presidential election will be held today, Sunday, the outcome of which is almost certainly already known.

Incumbent president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi gets the seal for his third term, even though public discontent has grown due to the country’s worst economic crisis.

Egypt’s currency has lost more than half its value since March last year. Consumer prices have risen continuously in an economy dependent on imports, and inflation has remained at around 40 percent.

In addition to al-Sisi, there are three other candidates in the three-day election, who are, however, relatively unknown.

