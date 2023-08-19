CAIRO. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi pardoned a well-known political activist, Ahmed Saad Douma, who was definitively sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for having participated in clashes that took place in December 2011, among other things, in front of the Council of Ministers building in Cairo. The act of clemency contained in a decree and also granted to other detainees was reported on Facebook by Tarek Elawady, a member of the Presidential Pardon Committee.