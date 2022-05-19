Egypt, Al Sisi’s choice of Rome distances the truth about Giulio Regeni

Al Sisi has chosen to continue with his line in diplomatic relations between Egypt And Italy. There was much anticipation appointment of the new ambassador to Rome but the name indicated by the African president does not bode well for a change of behavior on the case of the death of Giulio Regeni. In fact, Al Sisi – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – has nominated his chair for that important chair spokesmanBassam Shave. A very loyal of him, who on the case of the murder of the researcher, found lifeless the February 3, 2016 it has always proved itself available in words but then his support for the investigation was not followed up in fact.

The process at the expense of agents of the services Egyptians – the Fact continues – got bogged down because the acts not had been notified to the accused. Deeds not notified why Egypt never provided the domicile of the accused. The Egyptian Public Prosecutor’s Office, on the other hand, has closed the question already in 2020 claiming that they were not there evidence that the intelligence men who monitored Regeni’s movements and meetings were there same people responsible for kidnapping by the Italian researcher on January 25, 2016. A further insult to the family Regeni asking justice for Giulio but he must always deal with the prolonged silence of the Egyptian government. With Shave to Rome things are destined not to change.

