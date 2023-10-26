The sight of volunteers and drivers in front of the crossing encouraged seven women in the city of Al-Arish, which is about 50 kilometers from Rafah, to manage the “Khair Kitchen” project, and they transferred their production to the volunteers in front of the crossing and provided them with 1,200 meals a day.
Sabreen Ramadan, head of Al Khair Kitchen, tells the story behind the scenes of meal preparation to Sky News Arabia, saying:
- “Al-Khair Kitchen” has been present in the city of Al-Arish for approximately 5 years. It is held seasonally through self-efforts and donors, whether in the month of Ramadan or seasons such as the Prophet’s Birthday, the Night Journey, the Mi’raj, and others.
- A year and a half ago, a cooperation protocol was concluded with the Misr El Kheir Foundation, to prepare 250 meals a day for families in need, by providing support for approximately 70 percent of the cost of the meals by providing meat, rice, etc.
- There are conditions that must be met in the meals, which are that they must be complete with nutrients, including protein, starches, vegetables and fruits, and with constant follow-up and supervision in order for them to be of high quality.
- There is a team that coordinates daily with those at the crossing to know their changing numbers and provide them with meals.
- Once the meals are prepared and cooked, a number of helpful young people gather to help, as everyone wants to have a role in doing good.
- There is a group that prepares, prepares and packages the meals, and others transport them in their cars to the various service sites.
- 10 days ago, the Egyptian Food Bank cooperated with us to provide 1,000 nutritious meals.
- The meals we provide are sufficient for breakfast and dinner.
- A range of other charities have partnered with us to provide milk and eggs, and even blankets, medicine and clothing.
- Coordination was made with the Governorate’s Supply Directorate, under the directives of Governor Muhammad Shusha, to provide bread, instead of purchasing it from abroad at a high cost, and indeed they welcomed this and provided us with the required bread.
- During the past few days, the Egyptian Red Crescent provided thousands of loaves of bread and distributed them to stranded people, drivers, and those in front of the crossing.
