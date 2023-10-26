The sight of volunteers and drivers in front of the crossing encouraged seven women in the city of Al-Arish, which is about 50 kilometers from Rafah, to manage the “Khair Kitchen” project, and they transferred their production to the volunteers in front of the crossing and provided them with 1,200 meals a day.

Sabreen Ramadan, head of Al Khair Kitchen, tells the story behind the scenes of meal preparation to Sky News Arabia, saying:

“Al-Khair Kitchen” has been present in the city of Al-Arish for approximately 5 years. It is held seasonally through self-efforts and donors, whether in the month of Ramadan or seasons such as the Prophet’s Birthday, the Night Journey, the Mi’raj, and others.

A year and a half ago, a cooperation protocol was concluded with the Misr El Kheir Foundation, to prepare 250 meals a day for families in need, by providing support for approximately 70 percent of the cost of the meals by providing meat, rice, etc.

There are conditions that must be met in the meals, which are that they must be complete with nutrients, including protein, starches, vegetables and fruits, and with constant follow-up and supervision in order for them to be of high quality.