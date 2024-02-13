The Minister’s speech, which came as part of his participation in one of the sessions of the Eighth Public Finance Forum in the Arab States in Dubai, indicated that the government proposal program enhances his country’s ability to meet financing needs, in addition to contributing to attracting more investment flows and maximizing the role of the private sector in economic activity. And increase its participation in public investments to 65 percent in the coming years.

Egypt, which is suffering from a hard currency shortage crisis, is counting on the government offering program, which aims to offer shares in a group of state-owned companies and banks, with the aim of providing part of its financing needs and contributing to the provision of foreign exchange in the market.

Since March 2023 until now, the Egyptian government has raised $3.1 billion from the government offering program, after raising $2.5 billion in 2022.

In March 2023, the Egyptian government said that it aimed to offer shares in about 40 companies and banks distributed among 18 sectors until March 2024, and it was extended until the end of the year.