The Council of Ministers added that the project, whose production capacity reaches 1.8 million tons, had obtained the approval of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

The official spokesman for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Nader Saad, said that the project’s products will be used in the manufacture of bridges and metal facilities, the manufacture of express trains, the metro and the monorail, electric cars, the manufacture of electrical transformers, ultra-corrosion-resistant steel products, the manufacture and construction of ships, the manufacture of gas tanks, and the manufacture of energy components. Renewable, home appliance manufacturing.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian Prime Minister, held a meeting, on Tuesday evening, to review the project, in the presence of Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Major General Dr. Essam Badawy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Industrial Steel Products Company, and Major General Engineer Hisham Al-Khatib, Managing Director. Industrial Steel Products Company, Engineer Ahmed Qenawi, CEO of Industrial Steel Products Company, Reham El-Desouki, strategic planning advisor to the Board of Directors of Industrial Steel Products Company, Noura Helmy, finance and investment consultant, and officials of the international company.

Saad said that the project area is 1.5 million square meters, with investments of one billion dollars, being pumped in two stages, while the production capacity of the project reaches 1.8 million tons, and that the first production is expected to take place in 18 to 24 months from obtaining approvals.

He continued that the project aims to export to global markets, and it was noted during the meeting that the project will also provide its production to serve the local market.

Saad explained that the project provides 6,500 job opportunities, including 2,000 direct job opportunities and 4,500 indirect job opportunities.

The project produces flat steel in dimensions never before produced locally, which achieves a competitive advantage, such as thick steel plates, hot-rolled steel coils, steel slabs, and laminated and tin-coated steel coils, and is scheduled to serve a wide sector of industrial and economic activities.