The Russian “TASS” news agency quoted Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly as saying today, Saturday, that African countries intend to continue their efforts aimed at reaching a solution to the crisis in Ukraine, and that the ceasefire will pave the way for “serious negotiations.”

The agency quoted him as telling Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting in St. Petersburg, that the African effort will continue to achieve the ultimate goal of their sincere desire, which is peace.

This came during a visit by the Egyptian Prime Minister to Russia as part of a delegation of African leaders to present proposals to calm the crisis for talks.

The delegation also includes leaders or senior officials from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, Uganda, the Republic of the Congo and Comoros.

The delegation met Putin in Russia after he held, on Friday, according to the South African presidency, “constructive talks” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital, Kiev.