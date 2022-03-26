Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s full solidarity with the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in confronting all attempts to undermine the stability of the Kingdom and the Gulf in general, stressing the close link between the security and stability of the two brotherly countries.

This came during a phone call made by the Egyptian President this evening with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Today, the Arab Republic of Egypt expressed its deep condemnation and denunciation of the Houthi militia’s continuation of its despicable terrorist attacks targeting the lands of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its vital and civil facilities, the latest of which was targeting a petroleum products distribution station belonging to Aramco in Jeddah and tanks belonging to the National Water Company and an electricity distribution station. Physical damages resulted in damage to a number of homes and vehicles. A statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry this evening reiterated its total condemnation and absolute rejection of these despicable terrorist acts and any cowardly act targeting the security and stability of the Saudi sister.

On the other hand, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, condemned in the strongest terms the attacks launched by the Houthi militia on Saudi oil facilities, considering that this group’s continued launching of reduced marches towards the southern region of the Kingdom is a dangerous terrorist act that poses a serious threat to security in the region, and to supplies Energy at a time when the international economy is going through a delicate circumstance. Aboul Gheit stressed – in a statement issued this evening – that targeting civilians and civilian facilities, including those of Aramco in the city of Jeddah, represents a dangerous development that the international community must pay attention to, which must deal more firmly with these terrorist operations, and what the militia is practicing. Al-Houthi continues to violate international law and international humanitarian law.

For its part, the Arab Parliament strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militia’s targeting of Aramco’s petroleum products distribution station, as well as its launch of a number of ballistic missiles and drones towards civilian buildings, energy facilities and several regions in the Kingdom, which were successfully intercepted and destroyed, praising in the same context the vigilance of Saudi air defenses. Preserving the lives of innocent civilians and vital installations.

The Arab Parliament affirmed – in a statement issued today – that the continuation of the Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the targeting of petroleum products distribution stations is a cowardly terrorist act, targeting vital facilities, and prejudice to one of the most important strategic commodities of the world, which requires a firm international stance to confront terrorist acts and hold them accountable. The planners, supporters, financiers and those standing behind it, whether they are individuals, groups or states, especially after the Houthi group was classified as a terrorist organization and its arms supplies were stopped.