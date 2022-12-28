According to the statement, Egypt achieved a record in natural gas exports, reaching 8 million tons this year, compared to about 7 million tons the previous year.

The value of natural gas exported during the year amounted to about $8.4 billion, compared to about $3.5 billion in 2021, i.e. an increase of 140 percent over 2021, due to the increase in LNG export prices globally.

In its performance statement during the current year, the ministry stated that the total production of petroleum wealth during 2022 amounted to about 79.5 million tons, with 27.8 million tons of crude oil and condensate.

The implementation of 4 projects for the development and production of gas from the discovered fields has also been completed with the aim of producing quantities of natural gas amounting to about 185 million cubic feet of gas per day, in addition to 1,000 barrels of condensate per day. The total investment cost of the projects is about $183 million.

According to the statement, the petroleum sector succeeded in implementing the government’s plan to rationalize electricity consumption, which was approved last August, and additional quantities were provided for export, in order to take advantage of the high international prices of liquefied natural gas.

The statement stated that Egypt sold about 568,000 ounces of gold and silver during 2022, an increase of 17 percent over 2021.

The total value of their sales amounted to about 878.24 million dollars, and the value of the tax due at the rate of 3 percent is about 26 million dollars.

About 9.5 million tons of mineral products and raw materials were produced during the year, an increase of about 50 percent over 2021.