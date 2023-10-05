Egypt reduced the value of the pound to less than half from the previous year, making imports more expensive. Restrictions were imposed on imports to address a severe shortage of hard currency.

The bank said in a statement that the surplus, which amounted to $557 million, compensated for a deficit of $3.49 billion in the quarter between January and March. In the quarter from October to December 2022, Egypt recorded a surplus of $1.40 billion, which was the first in years.

Imports fell to $16.18 billion from $17.55 billion in the January-March quarter and $21.30 billion in the same period last year.

Exports fell to $8.57 billion from $9.55 billion in the January-March quarter and $11.44 billion in the April-June 2022 quarter.

Tourism revenues jumped to $3.32 billion from $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, while Suez Canal revenues rose to $2.54 billion from $1.91 billion.

A sharp decline in remittances from Egyptians abroad

But remittances from Egyptians residing abroad fell by about 44 percent to $4.63 billion from $8.29 billion in the April-June 2022 quarter.

Analysts say that many Egyptians abroad who expect an imminent devaluation of the currency have stopped sending their savings or sent them through the black market, that is, without officially registering them.

During the last fiscal year, remittances from Egyptians working abroad fell by about 31 percent to $22.1 billion, compared to $31.9 billion in the previous fiscal year, according to Central Bank of Egypt data.