The Egyptian Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, confirmed that the state’s public finances are coherent, as reflected in the balanced and reassuring performance of the budget during the past seven months, taking into account the negative repercussions of the exceptional global economic challenges, whose complexities are increasing with the international geopolitical tensions in Europe and the regional ones in the Middle East region with The outbreak of war in Gaza, which has repercussions on the performance of the Egyptian economy.

