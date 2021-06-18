Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The Egyptian army carried out a maneuver with live ammunition in the northern military region under the name “Raad 5”, yesterday, with the participation of the main branches of the armed forces to liberate an armed terrorist outpost inside a border residential area, purify it, free the hostages, and return life to normal.

The events began with a summary of the tactical idea of ​​the stages of the maneuver and a summary of previous actions and the decision taken to achieve the planned tasks. The stage included the management of combat operations to develop the attack with the help of elements of the Air Force that carried out reconnaissance and security flights to support the fighting of the forces in action, and under the cover of protection achieved for the means and weapons of air defense With artillery support to destroy reserves, confuse and destroy hostile command and control centers.

The armored and mechanical elements also developed the attack, penetrated the hostile defenses, engaged them and destroyed them in complete harmony between all the elements of the battle formation, according to a statement by the Egyptian military spokesman.

The Egyptian Minister of Defense intervened, during the maneuver, by imposing a number of emergency situations for the joint forces by changing the shooting targets and they were hit with high accuracy and efficiency.