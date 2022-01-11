She explained that the car was carrying 24 workers, between children and adults, as they were on their way back from a farm where they work. The driver of the car climbed an unauthorized crossing over the river water (a ferryboat) and was unable to control the car, and it fell into the water.

The accident resulted in the death of two of its occupants, and the loss of 8 others, while the search is still underway, while 14 were recovered alive.

The driver of the car and 3 employees of the unlicensed crossing were arrested, and the owner is being arrested, according to the Public Prosecution in Egypt.

A team from the Public Prosecution had moved to the scene of the accident to inspect and debate the two bodies. The Public Prosecution summoned the survivors to hear their testimony, and investigations are ongoing.