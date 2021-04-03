Egypt A spectacular moomin parade will be held in Cairo today, where 22 ancient rulers will be moved across the city to a new resting place

In the new resting place, the display of mummies is meant to be more respectful and instructive than before.

Egyptin in the capital, Cairo, a “Golden Parade of the Pharaohs” will be held on Saturday, where the mummies of 22 ancient rulers will be moved through the city streets to a new resting place.

In a unique parade, 18 kings and four queens will be transferred from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo to the newer National Museum of Egyptian Civilization south of the city.

Mummies are transported in an order of about 40 minutes from the oldest to the youngest, according to the news agency AFP. For the duration of the parade, authorities will close you along the Nile, Reuters reports.

Tahrir Square was cleaned the day before the parade in Cairo.­

Parade Route next to the Egyptian Museum in downtown Cairo on Friday.­

A spectacular parade is promised: the mummies will be moved in special coffins in vehicles decorated with golden details. The procession is accompanied by, for example, people dressed in pharaoh costumes. 21 shots will be fired before the procession sets in motion, he says Egypt Independent -magazine.

Mummies are carefully protected during transport so that they are not damaged during the trip.

Movable among the mummies is, among other things, the pharaoh who ruled about 1,500 years before the beginning of time Seqenenre Tao II, Pharaoh in power about 1,100 years before the time Ramses IX, as well as an exceptionally long period in the 13th century before the reign of time Ramses II.

The parade also transfers the longest ruling female pharaoh Hatshepsut mummy. Hatshepsut was in power about 1,500 years before the time, and he is one of the most famous pharaohs in Egypt.

The mummy of Pharaoh Hatshepsut photographed in 2007.­

New the storage location is intended, among other things, to make the exhibition more respectful. The exhibition opens to the public on April 18th.

“For the first time, we want to exhibit mummies in a civilized and educational way, not for entertainment, as they were on display at the Egyptian Museum,” the Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass told Reuters.

Authorities hope the opening of the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization and the Moomin Parade, which opened in 2017, will help revitalize the country’s tourism, which has been hit by a coronavirus pandemic, says the British Broadcasting BBC.

Most of the mummies have been lying in the Egyptian Museum since the early 1900s. They were found in the area of ​​the ancient Egyptian capital, Theba, in the late 1800s, Reuters reports. Today, the city of Luxor is located on the site of Theba ruins.