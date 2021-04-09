Egypt A significant ancient city more than 3,000 years old has been discovered in Egypt

Archaeologists believe the city is the largest of the ancient cities discovered in Egypt to date.

Archaeologists said on Thursday they had discovered a significant new ancient city in Egypt, near Luxor, home to the famous Valley of the Kings. The discovery was reported, among other things The Guardian and the news agencies Reuters and AFP.

A team of archaeologists calls the city Aten. They believe the city is the largest of the ancient cities discovered in Egypt to date.

The archaeologists who made the discovery began excavations Ramses III: n and Amenhotep III between the temples in September last year, about 500 kilometers from Cairo. The original intention was to find a tomb that is believed to be located near Luxor.

To date, excavations have found several residential areas and buildings, such as a bakery, inside which an oven and utensils were exposed.­

“Within weeks of starting the excavations, the city’s structures began to unravel, much to the team’s surprise,” the researchers who made the discovery said in a statement.

The city has survived under the sand in relatively good condition. To date, excavations have found several residential areas and buildings, such as a bakery, inside which an oven and utensils were exposed.

Researchers believe more significant discoveries will be made as the excavations progress. Among other things, tomb complexes resembling tombs in the Valley of the Kings have been found in the city.

The ancient city, called Athens, has survived relatively well buried under the sand.­

Discovery is the most significant ancient discovery since then Tutankhamun the discovery of the tomb in 1922, said the professor Betsy Bryan Johns Hopkins University.

The city, buried under sand, was built more than 3,400 years ago, according to Reuters, during the reign of Pharaoh Amenhotep III. Among other things, structures with the coat of arms of Amenhotep III have been found in the city. In addition, jewelry and utensils have been found in the city.

Human remains were found in Luxor.­

According to archaeologists, the city was still used, at least by Pharaoh Ayn and during the reigns of Tutankhamun.

“Many have searched for this city without success,” said the Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, describing it as a “lost golden city”.

From Amenhotep III came to Pharaoh at the age of 12. He ruled from 1,390 to 1,352 ee, and during his reign, ancient Egypt lived a prosperous time.

Amenhotep III built, among other things, the colossi of Memnon.