Egypt A moomin parade is held in Cairo, where 22 ancient rulers are transferred to a new resting place by golden chariots

18 kings and four queens will be transferred to a new museum over the weekend in Egypt.

On Saturday, 18 kings and four queens will be taken on Saturday from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo to a new resting place just over six miles from the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

The mummies travel about 40 minutes through the streets in golden carriages in order from oldest to youngest, according to the news agency AFP.

Among the mobile mummies is, among other things, the pharaoh who ruled about 1,500 years before the beginning of time Seqenenre Tao II, about 1100 years before the time of the reign of Pharaoh Ramses IX, long period in the 13th century before the time dominated Ramses II and the longest reigning female pharaoh Hatshepsut, which was in power about 1,500 years before the time.

New the resting place is intended, among other things, to provide better conditions for mummies.

“Temperature and humidity control will be even better than in the old museum,” says Professor of Egyptology at the University of Cairo Salima Ikram To AFP.

Most of the mummies have been lying in the Egyptian Museum since the early 20th century.