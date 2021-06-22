Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The Egyptian Public Prosecution decided to open an urgent investigation into the incident of a train colliding with two buses in Helwan. A team from the Public Prosecution Office has moved to the site of the accident to inspect it. The Public Prosecution will announce the results of the investigations upon completion.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Transport, during the course of a freight train loaded with marble on the Helwan city line, south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, it collided with 2 minibuses parked in a residential area very close to the railway and in conflict with the train track, and in a place where there are no sleds or prepared places to cross or a parking area, and the driver attempted to stop but was unable to do so; Which led to friction with one of them and a collision with the other.

On Monday evening, the Egyptian Ministry of Health announced the death of 2 citizens and the injury of 6 others, in a freight train collision with a bus in Helwan – Cairo Governorate.