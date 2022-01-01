Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Egypt witnessed a horrific crime, after a number of people in Qena, in southern Egypt, found the body of a child hanging from a rope in a garden in a village belonging to the Naga Hammadi Center, north of Qena Governorate.

According to the Egyptian security, the story began with a report of finding the body of a hanged child inside a garden in the village of Ezbet Naguib of the Nagaa Hammadi Center, 14 years old, a preparatory student, and the body was transferred to the mortuary of Nagaa Hammadi General Hospital in Bahgoura.

The security issued a report on the incident, and the Public Prosecution office was notified to conduct investigations.