The National Authority for Food Safety in Egypt issued a statement and distributed it to the local media, regarding what was reported about the closure of a cheese-making factory in the Tala Center of Menoufia Governorate using paint materials, as it revealed a heavy-caliber surprise.

The authority clarified several information regarding the incident, as it said that no chemical elements were found in the seized products, and that they are natural.

The authority stated that the seized product is not cheese, as it was reported, but it is one of the popular products known as “Jameed Baladi”, which is used specifically in desert areas for easy preservation and storage in the form of a solid substance, and is not displayed in markets or various licensed outlets for selling food.

She added that the product was not exported to any country, and the authority is responsible for exports and imports of foodstuffs, and does not allow the export of any product from an unregistered or licensed facility, nor does it allow the local trading of any food products except from licensed facilities.

Laboratory analyzes from accredited laboratories affiliated to the Ministry of Trade and Industry proved that the seized product came from sheep milk and salt, and its components were defatted sheep milk whey and did not contain any chemical substance such as wall paint or others.

The statement stated that it was found from a laboratory examination approved by two laboratories affiliated with the Ministry of Trade and Industry that the powder that was seized as wall paint was whey extracted from milk after separating the fatty substance from it. According to Sky News

This information comes as a big surprise, as the uproar that accompanied the authorities’ seizure of the factory focused on the fact that it used paints in the cheese industry.

A statement from the Public Prosecution had stated that the report submitted to the authorities accused the factory officials of mixing paint materials with cheese in the manufacturing processes.

The statement says that laboratory analyzes received from the central laboratories accredited by the Ministry of Health to examine food products to indicate their suitability for human consumption found that it did not conform to the Egyptian specifications in terms of labeling – the product data card – and that it contained dust as a result of not following the basic requirements for food safety specified in the decision of the Board of Directors of the National Authority for Safety Food No. 11 for the year 2020, specifically according to what was stated in Article 8 of the aforementioned decision, where the production was carried out in an open, unclosed place exposed to dust.

She stated that the factory violated the planned factory food safety requirements by not licensing and not following the basic requirements for food safety, which exposes it to legal and criminal liability.

The authority called on consumers not to buy and use unidentified products, and the authority also confirms that it examines any complaint regarding the possibility of food contamination very seriously.